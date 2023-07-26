Commentary: Jumpers and jackets shouldn’t be needed in Singapore’s tropical heat

SINGAPORE: Sitting comfortably in my work-from-home office, I started a conversation on Zoom with my client. Then, I had to stop. “The office is freezing,” he said. “I have to get a jacket.”

That experience is quite common. Many employees keep a jacket or a jumper in the office because it is often so cold. Head to a hotel and it can seem worse, with conference attendees bundled up to stay warm.

TEMPERATURES IN SINGAPORE

Singapore is well-known for being hot all year round. In May, the mercury rose to 37 degrees Celsius in Ang Mo Kio, equalling a 40-year record for the highest daily maximum temperature.

In light of rising temperatures, Singapore on Monday (Jul 24) launched a national heat stress advisory to help people gauge the risks when they undertake outdoor activities.

Even as people swelter outdoors and are advised to take protective action, some are bundling up indoors to stave off the cold.

The environment in office buildings and hotels is so important that there have been a variety of studies to analyse temperature and humidity, both of which affect how people feel, and the impact on office workers.

One study by researchers from Tokyo Metropolitan University, for example, found that office temperatures in Singapore average about 23 degrees Celsius to 24 degrees Celsius. They also found, however, that people feel most comfortable when the temperature is about 24.8 degrees Celsius. More than two-third of office workers had to put on more clothes to continue working in the office and one-third felt effects such as fatigue.