Commentary: For many SMEs in Singapore, AI adoption is still too daunting - here’s what could help

SINGAPORE: Singapore should boldly establish itself as an AI leader and a “location of choice” for global AI innovation, recommended the Economic Strategy Review (ESR) committees in a mid‑term update on Jan 30. Crucially, the review emphasised that AI adoption must extend across the economy, including helping small‑ and medium‑sized enterprises (SME) reap the technology’s full benefits.

However, in our day-to-day engagements with SME leaders, a stubborn reality keeps surfacing.

While many start with optimism, technical hurdles, competing priorities and limited resources soon get in the way. Initial AI efforts then end up fragmented and difficult to scale.

The numbers reveal this frustration. In Singapore, only 14.5 per cent of SMEs adopted AI in 2024, sharply lower than 62.5 per cent of larger businesses, according to the Infocomm Media Development Authority’s most recent Singapore Digital Economy Report.

The gap is striking, but it should not be mistaken for a lack of readiness from smaller companies.