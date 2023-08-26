Commentary: More inclusive housing options for singles a small but still welcome change

SINGAPORE: Marital status has long been a key factor in determining eligibility for Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats. But jokes about Singaporeans proposing marriage with a Build-to-Order (BTO) flat application aside, rules for singles have been eased over the years, from housing grants to resale flat sizes.

Soon, location will no longer be a restriction. Public housing choices for singles will be expanded from the second half of 2024 to include new two-room BTO flats in any housing estate, not just in non-mature ones, announced Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the National Day Rally on Sunday (Aug 20).

These moves will affect more Singaporeans over time due to the rise in singlehood across many age groups over the last decade, according to the 2020 population census. In particular, the group of singles aged 35 and above will grow due to the trend towards later marriages. The median age at first marriage in 2022 was 30.7 for grooms and 29.3 for brides, compared with 30.1 and 28.0 in 2012.

Currently, only singles aged 35 and above have access to subsidised public housing. Even then, those whose hearts are set on a BTO flat are only allowed to apply for smaller two-room units, though some may prefer larger homes.