Commentary: Are we prepared for a widespread telco outage?

CYBERATTACK OR NOT?

When an outage hits, users may wonder whether it is a cyberattack.

At the most basic level, hackers can disable all services provided by a telco. Amid the war on Ukraine, Russian hackers targeted the country’s largest telco provider, Kyivstar, in December 2023. The attack led to millions of people and businesses losing mobile and internet signal, and affected the operation of cash machines. Air raid sirens did not function properly in some areas.

Attackers can also steal sensitive information once they gain access to a telco company. In April 2025, SK Telecom in South Korea was hacked, resulting in the theft of over 9 gigabytes of SIM-related data linked to approximately 25 million subscribers. This type of data leak can enable SIM cloning, allowing attackers to hijack phone numbers, intercept multifactor authentication codes and gain access to banking apps.

The risk of a cyberattack is real for Singapore. In February, Singapore raised the alarm about hacker group UNC3886, which targeted all four of the country’s major telecommunications networks.

Singtel was quick to clarify that the Mar 16 outage was not a “cyber-related" event. Because telcos and the government are accountable to the public in the event of a breach, users can expect transparency on the matter.