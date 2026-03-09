Commentary: US war on Iran shifts security considerations for Japan and South Korea

BUSAN, South Korea: The United States has embarked on yet another war in the Middle East. This has major ramifications for US allies in East Asia.

Washington has long sought to pivot to Asia and reduce its commitments in the Middle East. With its war on Iran potentially lasting a month or longer, it should now be clear that the pivot is not a priority for US President Donald Trump's administration. This enduring commitment to the Gulf overstretches America amid rising Chinese power in East Asia.

South Korea and Japan, America’s main allies in the region, now face a choice. They can cooperate to counterbalance Chinese military might and deter North Korean nuclear threats. Or they can consider appeasing China and North Korea to avoid a major conflict while their US partner is absent or heavily constrained.