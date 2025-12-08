Commentary: X’s transparency features expose the lucrative industry of political grifting

X said that the feature is an “important first step to securing the integrity of the global town square”. Information researchers have long suspected that some of the platform’s prolific creators are foreigners posting about other countries’ politics and societies for profit. Some appear to work in systematic ways, such as through troll farms which employ bots alongside human workers.

In 2024, X changed its monetisation programme to reward creators based on how much engagement their content receives, rather than how many ads are delivered in the replies section. This has led to grifters posting outlandish takes on high-profile issues to attract views. Some also upload “rage bait” – content deliberately designed to infuriate readers and encourage them to respond.

All this interaction helps posts go viral, generating profits for the original posters. Enterprising individuals quickly learned that posting controversial content, while posing as nationals of wealthy countries with many X users, was an easy way to make money.

AMERICAN CONSPIRACISM

This phenomenon is most pronounced in the US, where political scientist Richard Hofstader identified a “paranoid style” in American politics decades ago. By 2022, when Elon Musk bought Twitter (and re-named it X), the site had matured and was widely used in politics and journalism.

US President Donald Trump had used Twitter for years as a platform to share his views, and many other pundits from his Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement followed him onto the site.