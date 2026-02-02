‘Encouraging’ dip in animal cruelty and welfare cases in Singapore, but numbers remain ‘alarming’: SPCA

In one case cited by the SPCA, 13 cats were found in Boon Lay in January 2025, making it likely they came from the same source due to their similar physical appearance and the coincidental timing of their discovery.

According to SPCA, pedigree dogs are highly sought after as "cute" puppies, but are often abandoned in old age due to multiple health issues related to breeding practices.

It was alerted in August last year to an abandoned 15-year-old silky terrier that had matted fur all over its body, as well as a knee condition directly related to breeding.

"When people buy pedigree pets for their physical appearance but without consideration of their long-term health requirements, this increases the chance of abandonment when the pet grows older and veterinary fees skyrocket," SPCA said.

For small animals like hamsters, SPCA noted that they can be easily bought and just as easily discarded since microchipping and licensing rules do not apply to them. In one case, SPCA was alerted to two hamsters roaming freely on Coney Island in October 2025.

"Small animals are extremely fragile and cannot survive on their own for long. Unlike community cats and dogs who reside in our neighbourhoods, rabbits and hamsters do not naturally exist in our community or in the wild," said SPCA.

It added that seeing such animals outdoors is a "red flag" that they are lost or abandoned, and urged members of the public to seek immediate help to maximise their chances of survival.

For physical abuse cases, SPCA noted that it frequently occurs under the guise or misguided notion of disciplining and training animals to behave.