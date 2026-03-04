War in the Middle East could drive up Singapore electricity tariffs, says energy regulator

SINGAPORE: The war in the Middle East is likely to push up global energy prices and, in turn, electricity tariffs in Singapore, the Energy Market Authority (EMA) said on Wednesday (Mar 4).

In response to CNA's queries, Singapore's energy regulator noted that around 95 per cent of the country's electricity is generated using imported natural gas. Of those gas imports, 57 per cent comprise liquefied natural gas (LNG) from different parts of the world, including the Middle East. The other 43 per cent comprise piped natural gas from Malaysia and Indonesia.

EMA said most electricity consumers in Singapore are "cushioned" from immediate price volatility as they are either on fixed-price retail contracts or pay the regulated tariff set by SP Group and retailers.

But it warned that "some consumers may see an increase in electricity prices at the point of retail contract renewal, if fuel costs remained elevated at that point".

For households on the regulated tariff, prices are adjusted every quarter based on average fuel costs in the first two-and-a-half months of the preceding quarter.

"If fuel costs remain elevated, this would lead to higher regulated tariffs in subsequent quarters," the authority said.