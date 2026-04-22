IN FOCUS: A year into new flexible work guidelines, stigma and mistrust persist in some workplaces

SINGAPORE: R, a father in his 30s, worries that he is on thin ice at his job because he is the only person in his department who works from home two days a week.

He felt encouraged when his head of department easily greenlit his flexible work arrangement request so that he could care for his two-year-old toddler. But he soon discovered a different reality on the ground.

Ever since his organisation reinstated working in the office as the default policy in late 2025, remote work became a workplace faux pas among his colleagues, leaving him singled out as an outlier.

“There have been indirect comments from colleagues and even from the head of department saying that it’s not always a good thing to be working from home, even though it’s just twice a week, and even though you are 100 per cent responsive to work,” said R, who works in a corporate department in the education industry.

It is now more than a year into Singapore’s push to normalise flexible work arrangements. Since late 2024, employers have been required to properly consider workers’ requests for flexible work arrangements under tripartite guidelines.

On the surface, the availability of such work arrangements allows for better talent retention and access to a larger hiring pool, with the request process meant to ensure a harmonious norm where workers can feel comfortable asking for workplace flexibility.

Around seven in 10 firms now offer flexible work arrangements, according to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

A 2025 survey by the women’s advocacy wings of the People’s Action Party (PAP) and National Trades Union Congress also found that out of those who applied for these arrangements, nine out of 10 requests were fully approved or approved with some modifications.

Yet employees who have made such requests told CNA that stigma and mistrust persist in some workplaces, and that flexibility still comes at a cost.

“Colleagues will choose weird ways of showing their unhappiness to you,” said R, who declined to be named because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

“For example, when you’re working from home, they will not respond to you on Teams message, they will not reply to you on emails, just because they prefer to speak to you face-to-face in the office,” he said, adding that this delays his work.

Speaking to CNA, R said his wife works in healthcare and does not have flexible work options. His mother, who works part-time, chips in to care for his child.

For him, working from home twice a week helps to keep him “sane” by giving him one more hour of sleep and letting him keep an eye on his toddler while working without the distractions of the office.

Far from being a liability, he said this arrangement has made him a more effective and productive worker, and contributed to him being one of the top performers in his team.

Yet because of the emphasis the organisation’s leadership places on working from the office, he worries he is testing their patience.

“I’m not sure if one day they will tell me, if you still need continued hybrid work, then this might not be a suitable job for you. You might need to find another job,” he said.

Stigma is the primary concern stopping one-third of workers from asking for flexible arrangements, according to the PAP Women’s Wing survey.

Although most respondents who asked their employers for flexible work arrangements got them, they stressed a pressing need for a wider range of flexibility options, visible support from leadership, and clearer policies and processes.

Those who spoke to CNA about their experiences reported that it was not always smooth-going, especially when it came to navigating office politics.

Several others said that they considered how flexible arrangements would improve their work-life balance and make them more productive, but finally decided not to request them as they were discouraged by their employers.

Six of the eight employees CNA spoke to asked not to be named as they were concerned about repercussions.