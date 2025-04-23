GE2025: Physical rallies make a comeback, with 5 to take place on Apr 24
These will be Singapore's first physical rallies in a decade.
SINGAPORE: The first five rallies for GE2025 have been approved and are set to take place on Thursday night (Apr 24).
Rallies will be held by the People’s Power Party (PPP), Progress Singapore Party (PSP), People’s Action Party (PAP), Workers’ Party (WP) and Singapore Democratic Party (SDP).
The police said on Wednesday that permits have been issued for these five election meetings to be conducted from 7pm to 10pm.
They will be the first physical election rallies in Singapore since 2015.
Both parties contesting in Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC will rally on Thursday.
For the PAP, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and his team will be at Woodlands Stadium. Mr Wong is contesting alongside Senior Minister of State for Defence and Manpower Zaqy Mohamad, Mr Alex Yam and Ms Hany Soh.
The SDP, which faces a rematch with the PAP, is holding its rally at Choa Chu Kang Stadium.
Its team is made up of organising secretary Jufri Salim, founder of alternative news site Wake Up Singapore Ariffin Sha, theatre director Alec Tok and Dr Gigene Wong.
The PPP rally for the electoral division of Tampines GRC will take place at Temasek Junior College. The five-member constituency is set for a four-cornered fight among PAP, WP, PPP and the National Solidarity Party (NSP).
The party’s Tampines slate comprises party chief Goh Meng Seng, party chairman Derrick Sim, landscaping executive Vere Nathan, green tech firm founder Peter Soh and entrepreneur Arbaah Haroun.
Mr Jeffrey Khoo, PSP’s candidate for Marymount SMC, will hold a rally at Catholic High School. He is going up against PAP’s Gan Siow Huang, the constituency’s incumbent MP.
PSP said in a Facebook post on Wednesday evening that this would be the party's "first ever" physical rally. In addition to residents of Marymount SMC, PSP also invited those from Kebun Baru SMC and "supporters from all over Singapore" to attend.
The WP's rally for the electorial division of Sengkang GRC will take place at a field along Anchorvale Crescent, next to The Vales condominium.
The team is made up of Ms He Ting Ru, Mr Louis Chua, Associate Professor Jamus Lim and new candidate Mr Abdul Muhaimin Abdul Malik.
They will face a mostly new PAP slate - comprising former Senior Minister of State Lam Pin Min, Mrs Bernadette Giam, Ms Theodora Lai and Associate Professor Elmie Nekmat.
The police said large crowds are expected at these areas, with attendees strongly encouraged to take public transport.
Security checks in and around the election meeting sites may also be conducted.
The public is advised not to bring large bags or any dangerous items such as weapons, glass bottles, laser pointers and canned drinks, added the police.