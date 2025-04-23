GE2025: Physical rallies make a comeback, with 5 to take place on Apr 24

SINGAPORE: The first five rallies for GE2025 have been approved and are set to take place on Thursday night (Apr 24).

Rallies will be held by the People’s Power Party (PPP), Progress Singapore Party (PSP), People’s Action Party (PAP), Workers’ Party (WP) and Singapore Democratic Party (SDP).

The police said on Wednesday that permits have been issued for these five election meetings to be conducted from 7pm to 10pm.

They will be the first physical election rallies in Singapore since 2015.