Graduate industry traineeships: Nearly half find jobs after completing programme

SINGAPORE: When Mr Kenneth Chow, 25, graduated with a business degree in 2025 from Nanyang Technological University, he was considering a move into a different field: technology sales.

He started a traineeship under the Graduate Industry Traineeships (GRIT) programme in January, which gave him a chance to find out if that was the right path for him.

“I was questioning … whether I should venture into tech sales. GRIT gave me the confidence because it allowed me to work on real stuff that I would do if I were in a full-time role,” he told CNA.

Three months into his stint with professional social networking platform LinkedIn, he received an offer to convert to a full-time position as a sales development representative.