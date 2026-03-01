Singapore 'regrets failure of negotiations' that led to strikes on Iran and retaliatory attacks: MFA

SINGAPORE: Singapore "regrets the failure of negotiations" that led to US and Israeli strikes on Iran and retaliatory attacks by Tehran on Bahrain, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Saturday (Feb 28).

“Singapore urges all parties to return to negotiations to achieve a peaceful resolution in accordance with international law and the principles of the UN Charter,” said MFA.

The US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Saturday, plunging the Middle East into a new conflict that President Donald Trump said would end a security threat to the US and give Iranians a chance to topple their rulers.

The strikes put nearby oil-producing Gulf Arab countries on edge as fears of escalation in the region grew, and Israel said Tehran responded by launching missiles towards Israel and other countries in the Gulf.

Singapore embassies in the Middle East have advised Singaporeans there to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary travel until further notice.

“There are currently no reports of Singaporean casualties in Israel, Iran and the wider Middle East region,” said MFA on Saturday.

“In view of the volatile security situation and disruptions to flights to the region, Singaporeans are advised to defer all travel to Israel, Iran and the Middle East region."

MFA also advised Singaporeans currently residing or transiting in the region to take all necessary precautions for their personal safety. These include staying indoors, proceeding to a safe shelter when alerted, monitoring the news closely and heeding the local government’s advice.

The ministry had previously urged Singaporeans on Wednesday to leave Iran and defer all travel to the country amid heightened regional tensions and recent protests.