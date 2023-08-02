Watch live: PM Lee's ministerial statement on Iswaran probe, resignation of PAP MPs over affair

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will speak in parliament on Wednesday (Aug 2) on the corruption investigation involving Transport Minister S Iswaran, as well as the resignations of two MPs - former Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin and Ms Cheng Li Hui - over their extramarital affair.

More than 10 MPs had filed questions on matters related to the probe by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB).

Watch it live and follow our blog for the latest: