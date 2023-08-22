PE 2023: Ng Kok Song, Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Tan Kin Lian confirmed as candidates for the Presidential Election
- Mr Ng Kok Song, Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Mr Tan Kin Lian are the candidates for the Presidential Election on Sep 1
- On Tuesday (Aug 22), the trio handed in their documents at the People’s Association (PA) Headquarters along King George’s Avenue and their nominations were confirmed at 12.30pm
- They each gave a short speech to their supporters who were gathered at the nomination centre
- Supporters who were there told TODAY why they decided to brave the heat and cheer their favourite candidate in person
SINGAPORE: Singaporeans will be heading to the polls on Sep 1 to vote for the country's ninth president following the nominations of Mr Ng Kok Song, Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Mr Tan Kin Lian as candidates.
On Tuesday (Aug 22) morning, the three hopefuls entered the nomination centre at People’s Association (PA) Headquarters along King George’s Avenue to hand in their relevant documents, before returning officer Tan Meng Dui, the chief executive officer of the Housing and Development Board, announced that all three had been accepted as candidates.
Following the announcement of their nominations, each gave a short thank you speech to their supporters, hundreds of whom were gathered at the nomination centre.
First to the stage was Mr Ng, who said he threw his name into the ring to protect Singapore's three treasures - the reserves, public service appointments and social stability.
"I've worked 45 years in public service. I have what it takes to uphold the integrity of public service appointments," he said, adding that he has no political affiliations.
Mr Ng then introduced himself in Chinese, Malay and Tamil, urging Singaporeans to vote for him.
Mr Tharman, meanwhile, opened his speech by saying he looks forward to a fair, dignified and honourable contest focused on what each of the candidates brings to fellow Singaporeans and Singapore's future.
"It will be a more difficult and challenging future that we face, which is the reason why I have entered this contest to offer all my experience and capabilities on the ground for a few decades nationally and internationally," he said.
He also thanked his supporters, and others supporting the other candidates, for braving the heat and showing up at the nomination centre.
When he took the stage, Mr Tan said he wanted to give the people of Singapore a chance to vote for a president who is "truly independent of the ruling government".
"If elected, I will carry out my duties as set out in the constitution dilligently, honestly and to the best of my ability. These duties are to safeguard the reserves and uphold the integrity of the public service."
The candidates also revealed their respective logos which will be displayed on each voting slip on Sep 1. They are:
- A pineapple for Mr Tharman
- A hand with a heart-shaped palm for Mr Ng
- A flower being held up by four figures for Mr Tan
SUPPORTERS BRAVE HEAT, CROWD TO CHEER FOR CANDIDATES
The three candidates began arriving at PA Headquarters from 10am, but their supporters had been gathering there from as early as 9am, some even taking leave from work and braving the heat to do so.
Mr Tharman’s many supporters were decked in burgundy shirts, some with the words “TEAM THARMAN” printed on them. When he arrived at about 10.30 am and walked past the supporters' area, they exploded into cheers and waves.
One of these supporters was Mr Imran Khan, 50, flight attendant with Singapore Airlines, who told TODAY that he and his colleague came to show their support for Mr Tharman.
“He’s overqualified and it's about time (he got) this position,” he said, adding that Mr Tharman is the best fit for the highest office in the land.
When asked why he was braving the heat, Mr Khan quipped: “Because we have a candidate who is very cool, so Mr Tharman is cooling us down.”
First-time voter Tan YC, who declined to share his full name, also showed up just to soak in the atmosphere.
While the 23-year-old full-time National Serviceman was not dressed in burgundy, he told TODAY that he felt the former cabinet member was the most suited for the role with his local and international experience.
As for 75-year-old retiree Lip Pak Seng, Mr Ng is the man he is rallying behind. As an investment officer in the Monetary Authority of Singapore, Mr Lip had worked under the presidential candidate.
“He built the reserves, and we have a lot of close insight into how the reserves are built and managed. Of course he knows how to use it,” he said, adding that Mr Ng was a “close friend”.
“He’s the friendliest colleague that we all had. He is very approachable and understanding when working with him.”
Mr Philllip Tay, 74, founder and chief executive officer of APEX ship management, also showed up to support Mr Ng. His wife had worked for Mr Ng as his personal assistant for about 40 years.
"He comes across as very sincere, he has sacrificed a lot and is the best for this country," he said. "He comes across as an independent person who will work with the government and for the people of Singapore."
But not all in the crowd were supporters of a particular candidate - curious onlookers also visited the centre just to be in the centre of the action.
Mr Rod Ng, 46, who works in sales, took the day off to experience Nomination Day and see all three candidates up close.
“Once every six years, it's very interesting to get to participate in this sort of event,” he said. “I think it's important for all our fellow Singaporeans to understand the person that is going to be voted in needs to uphold the integrity of the office.”
Similarly, 51-year-old manufacturing manager Rama Nathan said he was there to see up close what the process at the nomination centre is like and take in the excitement.
At around 11.30am, Mr Tan’s supporters roared, “Vote for Tan Kin Lian” and put up their fists as the media turned their cameras towards them.
Leading the cheers was opposition politician Goh Meng Seng of the People’s Power Party.
“He’s a strong and independent candidate. I may not agree with him on everything, but I support him for his strength,” he told reporters in Chinese, adding that Mr Tan has been candid, "unlike other candidates".
Other opposition politicians were also spotted there as supporters of Mr Tan, including Democratic Progressive Party secretary-general Mohamed Hamim and former Singapore Democratic Party chairman Mohamed Jufrie Mahmood.
Mrs Ivy Singh-Lim, the founder of Bollywood Farms, also came to support Mr Tan. With a towel and large stick in hand, she said she has been friends with Mr Tan and his wife for many years and that he was a “man of integrity”.
Another supporter of Mr Tan who showed up was anti-vaccine activist Iris Koh, who came to submit a petition to the Elections Department to “reject Mr Tharman’s candidacy”.
