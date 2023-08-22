PE 2023: Ng Kok Song, Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Tan Kin Lian confirmed as candidates for the Presidential Election

One of these supporters was Mr Imran Khan, 50, flight attendant with Singapore Airlines, who told TODAY that he and his colleague came to show their support for Mr Tharman.

“He’s overqualified and it's about time (he got) this position,” he said, adding that Mr Tharman is the best fit for the highest office in the land.

When asked why he was braving the heat, Mr Khan quipped: “Because we have a candidate who is very cool, so Mr Tharman is cooling us down.”

First-time voter Tan YC, who declined to share his full name, also showed up just to soak in the atmosphere.

While the 23-year-old full-time National Serviceman was not dressed in burgundy, he told TODAY that he felt the former cabinet member was the most suited for the role with his local and international experience.

As for 75-year-old retiree Lip Pak Seng, Mr Ng is the man he is rallying behind. As an investment officer in the Monetary Authority of Singapore, Mr Lip had worked under the presidential candidate.

“He built the reserves, and we have a lot of close insight into how the reserves are built and managed. Of course he knows how to use it,” he said, adding that Mr Ng was a “close friend”.

“He’s the friendliest colleague that we all had. He is very approachable and understanding when working with him.”

Mr Philllip Tay, 74, founder and chief executive officer of APEX ship management, also showed up to support Mr Ng. His wife had worked for Mr Ng as his personal assistant for about 40 years.

"He comes across as very sincere, he has sacrificed a lot and is the best for this country," he said. "He comes across as an independent person who will work with the government and for the people of Singapore."

But not all in the crowd were supporters of a particular candidate - curious onlookers also visited the centre just to be in the centre of the action.

Mr Rod Ng, 46, who works in sales, took the day off to experience Nomination Day and see all three candidates up close.

“Once every six years, it's very interesting to get to participate in this sort of event,” he said. “I think it's important for all our fellow Singaporeans to understand the person that is going to be voted in needs to uphold the integrity of the office.”

Similarly, 51-year-old manufacturing manager Rama Nathan said he was there to see up close what the process at the nomination centre is like and take in the excitement.

At around 11.30am, Mr Tan’s supporters roared, “Vote for Tan Kin Lian” and put up their fists as the media turned their cameras towards them.

Leading the cheers was opposition politician Goh Meng Seng of the People’s Power Party.

“He’s a strong and independent candidate. I may not agree with him on everything, but I support him for his strength,” he told reporters in Chinese, adding that Mr Tan has been candid, "unlike other candidates".

Other opposition politicians were also spotted there as supporters of Mr Tan, including Democratic Progressive Party secretary-general Mohamed Hamim and former Singapore Democratic Party chairman Mohamed Jufrie Mahmood.

Mrs Ivy Singh-Lim, the founder of Bollywood Farms, also came to support Mr Tan. With a towel and large stick in hand, she said she has been friends with Mr Tan and his wife for many years and that he was a “man of integrity”.

Another supporter of Mr Tan who showed up was anti-vaccine activist Iris Koh, who came to submit a petition to the Elections Department to “reject Mr Tharman’s candidacy”.

This story was originally published in TODAY.