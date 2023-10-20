President Tharman spent over S$700,000 on election campaign, highest among candidates

SINGAPORE: President Tharman Shanmugaratnam spent S$738,717 (US$540,000) on his campaign for the Presidential Election, according to candidate declarations released by the Elections Department (ELD) on Friday (Oct 20).

His election expenditure was the highest among the three candidates. It was more than double the expenditure of Mr Ng Kok Song, who spent S$312,131, and more than 10 times that of Mr Tan Kin Lian, who spent S$71,366.

Each candidate was allowed to spend up to S$812,822.10 for this presidential election.

This is based on ELD guidelines that the spending limit is S$600,000 or 30 cents for each registered elector, whichever is greater. There were 2,709,407 electors.

Mr Tharman, a former Senior Minister, swept to a landslide victory in the Sep 1 poll, taking 70.4 per cent of the vote. Mr Ng received 15.72 per cent, and Mr Tan Kin Lian got 13.88 per cent of the vote.

HOW THE MONEY WAS SPENT

Mr Tharman's highest expenditure was non-online election advertising, which came up to S$481,226. This was mostly for printing and putting up banners and posters, as well as printing and posting brochures.

His next highest expenditure was S$141,865 for online election advertising, which included spending on social media, his campaign website, and interviews with youths and grassroots leaders.

Mr Tharman's expenses also included S$300 paid to ELD for the removal of six campaign banners, flags or posters that contravened election rules.

Five of the materials were displayed within 50m of a polling station, and one was displayed on a tree without the National Parks Board's consent. They were removed on Cooling Off Day on Aug 31 and Polling Day on Sep 1.

While no rallies were held this year, Mr Tharman held an election meeting at Pasir Panjang Power Station and spent S$8,640 to hire the venue.

Election advertising also formed the bulk of expenses for the other two candidates.

Mr Tan spent nearly S$70,000 on non-online advertising, but only S$20 on online advertising. Most of the money went towards printing posters and paying for the manpower and transport to put them up.

His total expenditure is similar to that of his first run in the 2011 Presidential Election, when he spent close to S$71,000, according to TODAY.

Mr Ng was the only candidate to allocate more money to online advertising. He spent S$280,800 on it, compared to slightly over S$1,000 on non-online advertising.

During campaigning, Mr Ng said he would not put up banners and posters because he lacked the manpower resources to do so and wanted to run a more sustainable campaign.

His online advertising expenses included social media management and analytics, guest spots on podcasts and talk shows, and video production.