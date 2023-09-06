Did opposition backing help or hurt Tan Kin Lian in the Presidential Election?

WAS HE AN “INDEPENDENT” CANDIDATE?

Analysts said the question of whether the opposition endorsements detracted from Mr Tan’s claim to be an “independent” candidate depends on what he meant by “independent”.

“Yes, it does detract from his claim, but on taking a second look, it can be understood that his claim is about (being) independent from the ruling party,” said Associate Professor of Sociology Tan Ern Ser of the National University of Singapore (NUS).

“The term means different things to different people. It could therefore be easily hijacked, whether intended or not,” he said.

“When we use the term ‘independent’, what we really need to ask is ‘independent’ from what? Politics or the PAP?” asked Dr Rebecca Grace Tan, referring to the People’s Action Party.

Mr Tan’s affiliation with opposition politicians made it clear he was less concerned about appearing non-partisan, said the lecturer in political science at NUS.

“That being said, given the significant share that Tharman won, it’s not apparent that non-partisanship was the primary deciding factor for many voters,” she said.

“My sense was that Tan Kin Lian was running on the second interpretation of independence – separation from the PAP. If we had to put it even more strongly, being the anti-thesis to the PAP.”

She questioned whether this worked, pointing out that the Workers’ Party (WP) – the only opposition party with elected parliamentarians – distanced itself from any of the presidential candidates.

“It’s not clear that that gamble to align himself as an ‘opposition’ candidate paid off since he could not get support from the most popular opposition party,” she said of Mr Tan.

The WP reiterated its objection to the elected presidency, arguing that it “undermines parliamentary democracy”.

Dr Felix Tan of the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) said that among the opposition figures who backed Mr Tan, few have a strong following and some have “credibility issues”.

He added that many of the opposition figures have “a history of being antagonistic to the ruling establishment”, which has “negative consequences” for their level of public support.

But he also called attention to other factors, saying that much hinged on what Mr Tan said in public during the campaign and his old social media posts.

Mr Tan repeatedly spoke about issues that analysts said are beyond the responsibilities of Singapore’s President, once prompting an on-air intervention during a presidential forum that was televised live.

His past social media posts about “pretty girls” also caused many to question his suitability to be President.