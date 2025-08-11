Residents' support, compensation will be key to VERS success, experts say

SINGAPORE: Winning over residents will be a key challenge as the government develops the framework for the Voluntary Early Redevelopment Scheme (VERS), experts said.

While the scheme is a proactive step in addressing the issue of decaying public housing leases, they noted that its success may be hindered by the varied needs and concerns of residents.

The analysts were reacting to comments by National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat, who on Sunday (Aug 10) laid out a timeline for the development and implementation of VERS.

In an interview with the local media, Mr Chee said the government aims to work out details of VERS – such as how to identify potential sites, ensure enough homes are ready in time and offer “fair” packages for affected residents – within its current term.

Once policy parameters are in place, VERS will be piloted at “a few selected” sites, likely from the first half of the next decade, he said.

VERS, announced in 2018 by then-Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, allows the government to buy back Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats nearing the end of their 99-year leases, compensate residents and redevelop the land.

The scheme is offered to selected precincts when flats are about 70 years old. Unlike the Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme (SERS), which is compulsory, VERS requires residents to vote. And as the flats will be older, VERS may have “less financial upside” for residents, Mr Chee said.

SECURING RESIDENTS' BUY-IN A CHALLENGE

Professor Sing Tien Foo, provost's chair professor of real estate at the National University of Singapore’s (NUS) Business School, said: “VERS could help alleviate lease decay issues, especially when leases are shortened and it becomes difficult to find interested buyers.”

The scheme offers home owners a way out of this dilemma, he added.

However, Prof Sing noted that not all residents may support the scheme, which depends on collective approval.

“The collective action to secure buy-ins will be harder to organise when more residents are involved. Striking a balance and making trade-offs will be crucial at the policy formulation stage for those evaluating policy design,” he said.