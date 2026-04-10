Logo
Logo

Singapore

Singapore and Cambodia sign agreement to bolster food security
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Singapore

Singapore and Cambodia sign agreement to bolster food security

Under the agreement, Cambodia will support the sale of rice on "mutually agreed terms" if Singapore requests it.

Singapore and Cambodia sign agreement to bolster food security

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu (right) and Cambodia's Minister of Commerce Cham Nimul pose for a photo after signing a memorandum of cooperation on food security on Apr 10, 2026. (Photo: Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Emil Chan
Emil Chan
10 Apr 2026 12:00PM (Updated: 10 Apr 2026 12:13PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Singapore and Cambodia on Friday (Apr 10) signed an agreement to boost food security, said the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE).

The memorandum of cooperation, inked by Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu and Cambodia's Minister of Commerce Cham Nimul, reflects both countries’ commitment to strengthening food security and rice trade between them by keeping trade open and avoiding unnecessary restrictions.

Under the agreement, Cambodia's government will support the sale of rice on "mutually agreed terms" if Singapore's government requests it.

This is Singapore's third such agreement, following similar rice trade deals signed last year with Vietnam and Thailand.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

It also comes amid supply disruptions and geopolitical tensions linked to the conflict in the Middle East, which have raised concerns about fuel prices and food supply.

In a speech in parliament on Tuesday, Coordinating Minister for National Security K Shanmugam said disruptions to gas supply due to the Gulf crisis will push up fertiliser costs, raising prices for Singapore's imported food products

He added that Singaporeans should be prepared for some food items from some countries to be unavailable.

Related:

“Ongoing geopolitical tensions increase the risk of global food supply disruptions,” said Ms Fu, who is also Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations.

The signing of this agreement “is win-win and reaffirms the close cooperation between both countries in strengthening bilateral food trade and security”, she added.

“Such agreements are key initiatives under the global partnerships pillar of the Singapore Food Story 2 to keep food supply flowing during disruptions,” said MSE.

“Singapore will continue to explore mutually beneficial agreements with like-minded economies to strengthen our food supply resilience.”

Singapore’s updated “Food Story 2” approach is built on four pillars: grow local, diversify imports, stockpile and build global partnerships. The agreements with Thailand, Vietnam and now Cambodia come under global partnerships, helping Singapore respond more effectively to an increasingly interconnected agri-food trade landscape.

Source: CNA/ec(sn)

Related Topics

Cambodia food security
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement