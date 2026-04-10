Singapore and Cambodia sign agreement to bolster food security

SINGAPORE: Singapore and Cambodia on Friday (Apr 10) signed an agreement to boost food security, said the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE).

The memorandum of cooperation, inked by Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu and Cambodia's Minister of Commerce Cham Nimul, reflects both countries’ commitment to strengthening food security and rice trade between them by keeping trade open and avoiding unnecessary restrictions.

Under the agreement, Cambodia's government will support the sale of rice on "mutually agreed terms" if Singapore's government requests it.

This is Singapore's third such agreement, following similar rice trade deals signed last year with Vietnam and Thailand.

It also comes amid supply disruptions and geopolitical tensions linked to the conflict in the Middle East, which have raised concerns about fuel prices and food supply.

In a speech in parliament on Tuesday, Coordinating Minister for National Security K Shanmugam said disruptions to gas supply due to the Gulf crisis will push up fertiliser costs, raising prices for Singapore's imported food products.

He added that Singaporeans should be prepared for some food items from some countries to be unavailable.