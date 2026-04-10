Singapore and Cambodia sign agreement to bolster food security
Under the agreement, Cambodia will support the sale of rice on "mutually agreed terms" if Singapore requests it.
SINGAPORE: Singapore and Cambodia on Friday (Apr 10) signed an agreement to boost food security, said the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE).
The memorandum of cooperation, inked by Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu and Cambodia's Minister of Commerce Cham Nimul, reflects both countries’ commitment to strengthening food security and rice trade between them by keeping trade open and avoiding unnecessary restrictions.
Under the agreement, Cambodia's government will support the sale of rice on "mutually agreed terms" if Singapore's government requests it.
This is Singapore's third such agreement, following similar rice trade deals signed last year with Vietnam and Thailand.
It also comes amid supply disruptions and geopolitical tensions linked to the conflict in the Middle East, which have raised concerns about fuel prices and food supply.
In a speech in parliament on Tuesday, Coordinating Minister for National Security K Shanmugam said disruptions to gas supply due to the Gulf crisis will push up fertiliser costs, raising prices for Singapore's imported food products.
He added that Singaporeans should be prepared for some food items from some countries to be unavailable.
“Ongoing geopolitical tensions increase the risk of global food supply disruptions,” said Ms Fu, who is also Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations.
The signing of this agreement “is win-win and reaffirms the close cooperation between both countries in strengthening bilateral food trade and security”, she added.
“Such agreements are key initiatives under the global partnerships pillar of the Singapore Food Story 2 to keep food supply flowing during disruptions,” said MSE.
“Singapore will continue to explore mutually beneficial agreements with like-minded economies to strengthen our food supply resilience.”
Singapore’s updated “Food Story 2” approach is built on four pillars: grow local, diversify imports, stockpile and build global partnerships. The agreements with Thailand, Vietnam and now Cambodia come under global partnerships, helping Singapore respond more effectively to an increasingly interconnected agri-food trade landscape.