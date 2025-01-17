FAQ: What you need to know about whistleblowing and how it may affect you

SINGAPORE: Over the past month, Singapore Post has made headlines over a whistleblowing report that sparked an internal probe.

Its investigations uncovered a practice within its international business unit, which involved manually keying in falsely that the delivery of parcels for one of its largest customers had been unsuccessfully attempted.

Three unnamed employees from the unit were fired in June and police reports were filed against them.

Three senior executives were later sacked after they were found to be “grossly negligent” in their handling of the internal investigations into the whistleblowing report.

The case first came to light on Dec 22 when the postal service provider said in a Singapore Exchange (SGX) filing that it had sacked its group CEO, group CFO and head of the international business unit the day before.

It also cast a public spotlight on the practice of whistleblowing.

National University of Singapore’s Professor Mak Yuen Teen, who teaches corporate governance, and lawyer Celeste Ang from Baker & McKenzie Wong & Leow - whose practice includes investigations, compliance and ethics - told CNA’s Deep Dive podcast how whistleblowing works in Singapore and how to identify good policies in this aspect.