No further action needed on WP's Sylvia Lim, Faisal Manap's COP conduct, given time bar: Leader of the House

SINGAPORE: No further action is necessary by parliament against Workers' Party (WP) politicians Sylvia Lim and Faisal Manap over their lying under oath, as the case falls outside a legal time bar, Leader of the House Indranee Rajah said on Tuesday (Jul 7).

"Had the timelines been different, I would have proposed a different course of action," she told parliament while delivering a ministerial statement on a "determination" of the Committee of Privileges' (COP) findings on Ms Lim and Mr Faisal.

Ms Lim is a sitting Member of Parliament for Aljunied GRC. Mr Faisal lost his seat after contesting Tampines GRC instead of Aljunied in the 2025 General Election.

"This outcome has happened because even though this House was entitled to act on the committee’s findings in 2021, it decided to give Ms Lim and Mr Faisal the benefit of the doubt for the time being," said Ms Indranee.

She stressed that the time bar provisions of the Parliament (Privileges, Immunities and Powers) Act (PPIPA) must be observed.

This is even though the COP's findings were "effectively confirmed" by the High Court's judgment that WP chief Pritam Singh lied to the same committee, she added.

TIME BAR FOR ACTION

Knowingly giving false evidence to a parliamentary committee is dishonourable conduct and a serious contempt of parliament, dealt with under the PPIPA, Ms Indranee said.

"Ordinarily, if there is evidence someone has lied to a select committee, I would initiate the PPIPA process for dealing with such conduct," said Ms Indranee.

But the Act sets limits. "In most cases, offences under the PPIPA can be dealt with fairly quickly and in the same session of parliament," she said.

"Occasionally the offence may occur in one session of parliament but for whatever reason parliament may not be able to deal with it immediately, and it is dealt with in a subsequent session of parliament.

"However, in the interests of finality, there are constraints on this."