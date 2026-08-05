Singapore to weigh wider trade-offs before seeking lower US tariff: Gan Kim Yong

SINGAPORE: Singapore is taking a cautious approach to any concessions that could secure a lower tariff from the United States, Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong said, adding that the government must first assess the significant costs and wider trade implications of measures sought by Washington.

In a written reply to questions from members of parliament on whether Singapore could negotiate a lower tariff, Mr Gan, who is also the Minister for Trade and Industry (Trade), stressed that any response, if any, must be "considered carefully", and Singapore would continue engaging the US Trade Representative (USTR) "constructively".

He cautioned that any import prohibition would have significant implications for Singapore, a major trading hub with goods and services trade amounting to around S$2.5 trillion (US$1.95 trillion) a year, including S$1.4 trillion in goods.

"Businesses could face substantial compliance costs arising from supply-chain due diligence, documentation and investigations, particularly where production takes place outside Singapore and beyond our jurisdiction.

"Such measures could also affect our broader trade relationship with other partners."

The US imposed tariffs of between 10 per cent and 12.5 per cent on 60 economies covered by its forced labour investigation.

Singapore was hit with the highest rate because it does not have a law prohibiting imports produced with forced labour, or have an Agreement of Reciprocal Trade with the US that would require it to introduce one.

Mr Gan said that Singapore would need to assess carefully what an Agreement of Reciprocal Trade might entail.

"Based on the agreements that the US has concluded with other economies, such arrangements may involve commitments beyond an import prohibition, including export controls or restrictions relating to (other) countries.

"These wider implications have to be assessed carefully before Singapore decides on any course of action."

MP Yip Hong Weng (PAP-Yio Chu Kang) had asked Mr Gan about the impact of the tariff, and whether the government would introduce more measures to help affected exporters.

Mr Gan said that about one-third of Singapore's domestic exports to the US, worth around S$9.5 billion yearly, are affected by the new tariff. These include optical instruments and chemical products.

However, the tariff excludes energy and energy products, as well as certain electronics and aerospace products.

Products already subject to separate US tariffs or investigations, such as pharmaceuticals and semiconductors, are also excluded.