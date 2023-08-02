Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore live

Watch live: PM Lee's ministerial statement on Iswaran probe, resignation of PAP MPs over affair
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

live Singapore

Watch live: PM Lee's ministerial statement on Iswaran probe, resignation of PAP MPs over affair

MPs filed several questions on CPIB's graft probe involving Transport Minister S Iswaran. The Prime Minister will also address the resignation of Tan Chuan-Jin and Cheng Li Hui over an extramarital affair.

02 Aug 2023 11:32AM (Updated: 02 Aug 2023 01:25PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is speaking in parliament on Wednesday (Aug 2) on the corruption investigation involving Transport Minister S Iswaran, as well as the resignations of two MPs - former Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin and Ms Cheng Li Hui - over their extramarital affair.

More than 10 MPs had filed questions on matters related to the probe by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB).

Watch it live and follow our blog for the latest:

Source: CNA/gs

Related Topics

Singapore Parliament Lee Hsien Loong S Iswaran Tan Chuan-Jin Cheng Li Hui

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.