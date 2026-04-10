From sharing a room to save on air-con to driving less, Singaporeans adjust as the global energy crisis bites

Close to 64 per cent of those interviewed said they have made changes in their lives due to the ongoing crisis, with most making minor adjustments such as taking shorter showers, switching off unused appliances and not revving the accelerators in their cars more than necessary.

A handful of these respondents, however, have made more drastic changes such as swapping to an electric vehicle, leaving their cars at home to hop onto public transport or ceasing to use air-conditioners.

The roughly 40 per cent of respondents who have not made changes said that while they feel concerned about the crisis, it has not significantly impacted their expenditure.

On Tuesday (Apr 7), three ministerial statements were delivered in parliament about the impact of the conflict in the Middle East on Singapore, highlighting a likely increase in prices here.

Since the US and Israel began military strikes on Iran on Feb 28, and Iran effectively blocked the Strait of Hormuz in retaliation, oil and gas prices have surged given the increased competition for whatever fuel supply is available.

Demand for other fuel sources has also risen as a result, causing a rise across the board.

Across Southeast Asia – where several countries are heavily dependent on oil and gas imports from the Middle East – soaring energy prices have spurred a range of responses: Thai authorities have mandated civil servants to conserve energy, even urging workers to take the stairs instead of the lift, and Laos has scaled back in-person classes to help families deal with volatile fuel prices.

Dr Christopher Toh, an associate faculty member at the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS), noted that food and energy prices typically rise during wartime as conflicts disrupt global production and trade routes, with knock-on effects across other commodities.

"The impact of the Iran war has so far been relatively contained in Singapore, with no emergency measures or work-from-home orders, unlike in many countries around the world. But the conflict, which has driven up energy costs, has seeped into daily life here, prompting the Singapore authorities to take action to ease the burden," said Dr Toh.