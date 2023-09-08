Differences and tensions between G20 countries cast doubt over agreement on joint declaration at India summit

Chinese President Xi will be skipping the summit, with Premier Li Qiang attending instead, as relations between China and the US remain strained.

China and host nation India also remain on frosty terms, especially after recent controversy with New Delhi complaining to Beijing over a map which it said laid claim to its territory.

Disagreements between the bloc’s members have also resurfaced over other issues such as the phasing out of fossil fuels, said analysts.

These differences and tensions between the G20 countries have prompted questions about how much will be achieved at the two-day summit and if countries will be able to agree on a joint declaration.

“There are many issues that need to be sorted out with global cooperation. Unilaterally, you can't do them, like things like climate change or decarbonisation. I think all that requires consensus building,” Crisil’s chief economist Dharmakirti Joshi told CNA.

“The success of G20 will depend on how quickly we are able to resolve our issues and come to a consensus on how to address these critical issues, which have a bearing on our future.”