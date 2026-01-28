What’s on the agenda at the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat in Cebu?

SINGAPORE: Southeast Asia’s top diplomats are gathering in Cebu this week for their annual foreign ministers’ retreat, marking the first major ASEAN meeting of the year.

The talks come at a time of mounting uncertainty, as the bloc grapples with long-standing regional challenges alongside new global developments reshaping the landscape.

The retreat will be the Philippines’ first major test after taking over the rotating chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) this year.

As the new chair, Manila inherits a growing list of issues demanding collective attention.

Here are some of the key topics expected to be discussed in Cebu.

A TOUGHER GLOBAL ENVIRONMENT

ASEAN is facing profound changes in the global order, said Sharon Seah, a senior fellow at the ISEAS–Yusof Ishak Institute.

“We are seeing now the rise of populism, the rise of right-wing authoritarianism across many parts of the world. We are also seeing (global) economic changes and challenges,” she said.

At the start of the year, the United States took unilateral military action against Venezuela, with US President Donald Trump ordering the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on narco-terrorism conspiracy and other charges.

The move has raised concerns over the erosion of multilateral norms and the growing unpredictability of great-power behaviour.

Seah said such acts highlight a harsher global reality.

“The recent actions show that we've now really moved into the law of the jungle,” she told CNA.

“The best thing for ASEAN to do is to maintain a neutral convening ground – be friendly and inclusive of everyone, which is in the DNA of ASEAN. Bring everyone on board. Be as non-threatening to major powers as we can.”

US STRATEGIC FOCUS

Further uncertainty stems from the US National Security Strategy released in November last year, which emphasised Washington’s intention to regain its pre-eminent role in the Western Hemisphere.