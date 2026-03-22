Asia's EVolution: Indonesia’s nickel powers global electric vehicle boom but at what cost to the country?

WEDA BAY, North Maluku: After decades of working on foreign fishing vessels, Abdullah Ambar returned home 10 years ago to Lelilef Sawai, a village in the remote Indonesian island of Halmahera, North Maluku hoping to settle into a quiet life.

He built a small fleet of three fishing boats, each capable of hauling up to half a tonne of skipjack tuna and mackerel for every 12-hour trip out at sea.

“You can find fish just 10m from shore,” said the 64-year-old. “If people were hungry, they could take a small canoe, go out for an hour or two, come back home, and eat. But now?”

That dream did not last.