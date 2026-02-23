Why Indonesia is getting an aircraft carrier, and how Southeast Asian countries could respond

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s decision to operate its own aircraft carrier has divided analysts, with some arguing the move is strategically necessary and others warning it could become little more than an expensive symbol.

Jakarta recently announced it would acquire the Giuseppe Garibaldi aircraft carrier in the form of a grant from the Italian government. The decommissioned vessel, which served the Italian Navy from 1985 until 2024, is expected to arrive ahead of the Indonesian National Armed Forces anniversary on Oct 5.

The acquisition would make Indonesia the second country in Southeast Asia, after Thailand, to operate an aircraft carrier. Across Asia, only China, India and Japan currently field carriers of their own.

The Giuseppe Garibaldi is viewed as part of President Prabowo Subianto’s broader push to modernise Indonesia’s armed forces and expand its capabilities, which began during his tenure as defence minister from 2019 to 2024.

As defence minister, Prabowo oversaw the procurement of fighter jets, missile systems and warships as part of a sweeping military upgrade. However, the idea of acquiring an aircraft carrier only emerged after he assumed the presidency in late 2024.

Several analysts say that, as a vast archipelagic nation with numerous strategic waterways and busy chokepoints, Indonesia’s geography alone justifies the need for an aircraft carrier.

“Such a vessel is more than capable of supporting various combat and non-combat operations,” said Beni Sukadis, a defence analyst at the Indonesia Institute for Defense and Strategic Studies (Lesperssi). He added that the carrier could also play a significant role in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions.

Other experts, however, caution that the scale and cost of operating a carrier could place further strain on Indonesia’s finances, which are already stretched by Prabowo’s many ambitious social, economic and defence programmes. According to defence and security news platform Defence Security Asia, its annual operating costs could range between US$50 million and US$80 million.