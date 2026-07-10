Johor state polls: Political heavyweights take centre stage as parties chase undecided voters

JOHOR BAHRU: Malaysia's top political leaders have descended on Johor in the final days of campaigning ahead of the state election, in what analysts say signal concerted efforts by the parties to win over undecided voters and boost turnout among key demographics.

Ahead of polling day on Saturday (Jul 11), senior figures from Pakatan Harapan (PH), Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) have joined walkabouts and delivered fiery rally speeches as they sought to energise party supporters and persuade fence-sitters hours before polling opens.

Among those on the campaign trail are Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim who is campaigning for PH candidates, BN chairman and Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi who is rallying support for BN and as well as Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) president Abdul Hadi Awang, who is making the push for PN.

These leaders have been making multiple trips to the southern state amid their busy schedules.

In a political landscape where personality-driven campaigning remains influential, analysts said the visibility and appeal of senior leaders could play a role in convincing undecided voters and even encouraging those who might otherwise stay home to cast their ballots, though the effect cannot be overstated.

"The primary objective of these heavy hitters campaigning in Johor is to galvanise the party machinery and get their core supporters excited, which in turn encourages others to come out and vote," Adib Zalkapli of geopolitical consultancy Viewfinder Global Affairs told CNA.

"This includes fence-sitters, who are not loyal party members or supporters.”