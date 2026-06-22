Bersama co-leader says party can compete ‘like a budget airline’, but could it disrupt Malaysian politics?

KUALA LUMPUR: A once under-the-radar political party in Malaysia which was recently given a shot in the arm when two former federal ministers joined its fold is hoping to disrupt traditional party structures through an unconventional recruitment model.

In the near term, Parti Bersama Malaysia (Bersama) said that it hopes to fill its slate of candidates for the upcoming state elections in Johor and Negeri Sembilan as it beefs up membership numbers nationwide and seeks to raise its appeal among voters.

Meanwhile, analysts whom CNA spoke to raised questions on whether Bersama could pose a credible challenge in Malaysia’s already crowded political scene, though some believe that the party provides an “alternative” for voters who feel that they have been sidelined.

Led by Rafizi Ramli and Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, Bersama has launched a “digital-first” campaign to find candidates - treating the selection like a job recruitment drive that demands asset disclosure and a rigorous vetting process.

Those interested to be the party’s candidates can apply to do so online, bypassing traditional methods typically employed by other parties that rely on traditional grassroots organising and branch-by-branch recruitment.

After applicants submit their details, they will be redirected to an online video interview. Bersama’s election committee then evaluates those who have been shortlisted based on professional achievements and academic qualifications, among other criteria.

Those who clear this initial stage are then subject to background checks before the committee finalises its candidate list and assigns them to specific parliamentary or state constituencies.