Malaysia budget 2027: Five things you need to know

KUALA LUMPUR: Higher minimum wages, more support for gig workers and farmers as well as tax relief for middle-income earners are among the key measures unveiled in Malaysia’s 2027 budget on Friday (Oct 9).

Malaysians could have up to RM1,600 (US$390) in extra disposable income through higher tax relief and lower tax rates, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said as he unveiled an expansionary budget of RM459.8 billion for the coming year.

“The measure of a budget lies not in the thickness of its documents ... Its true measure is far more fundamental, whether more people can live with dignity, and whether the Malaysia we leave to future generations will be fairer than the Malaysia we inherited,” said Anwar, who is also the finance minister.

The fifth budget tabled under Anwar’s administration could also be its last before Malaysia’s next general election, which must be held by February 2028.

CNA looks at five takeaways from Malaysia’s 2027 budget.