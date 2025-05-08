Pakistani army says Indian drone attacked soldiers, while air defences shot down 12 drones

LAHORE: Pakistan's air defence system shot down a dozen Indian drones overnight, as one attacked a military target near the eastern city of Lahore, causing damage and wounding soldiers, officials said on Thursday (May 8).
It follows Indian missile strikes on Pakistani locations that killed 31 civilians a day earlier, including women and children, according to officials.
Meanwhile, India evacuated thousands of people from villages near the two countries' highly militarised frontier in the disputed region of Kashmir.
Tensions between the two countries have spiked since Apr 22, when gunmen killed 26 people, mostly Indian Hindu tourists, in India-controlled Kashmir. India accused Pakistan of backing the militants who carried out the attack, something Islamabad has denied.
DRONES SHOT DOWN IN PAKISTAN
Pakistan’s army spokesman, Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry, said an Indian drone wounded four soldiers and partially damaged a military target near Lahore overnight, while the country’s air defence system intercepted and shot down 12 Indian drones that entered Pakistani airspace at various locations. He gave no further details about the attack.
India sent Israeli Harop drones to multiple locations, including the two largest cities of Karachi and Lahore, and their debris is being collected, he said.
"Indian drones continue to be sent into Pakistan airspace ... (India) will continue to pay dearly for this naked aggression," he said.
He added that in southern Sindh province, one civilian was killed and another wounded when debris from downed drones fell in a populated area.
Chaudhry said that the "operation continues, and the army is neutralising them as we speak".
The incidents could not be independently verified, and Indian officials did not immediately comment.
In Lahore, local police official Mohammad Rizwan said a drone was downed near Walton Airport, an airfield in a residential area about 25km from the border with India that also contains military installations.
Local media reported that two additional drones were shot down in other cities of Punjab province, of which Lahore is the capital.
In Punjab's Chakwal district, a drone crashed into farmland. No casualties were reported. District police chief Ghulam Mohiuddin did not say whose drone it was. Authorities have secured the wreckage and are investigating the drone’s origin and purpose.
India said its strikes on Wednesday targeted at least nine sites in Pakistan linked to planning terrorist attacks against India. Some of these targets were in Punjab and most of Wednesday’s casualties were in this province.
FEARS OF ESCALATING CONFLICT
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vowed overnight to avenge the killings but gave no details, raising fears of a broader conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.
Across the de-facto border in Indian-controlled Kashmir, tens of thousands of people slept in shelters overnight, officials and residents said on Thursday.
Indian authorities evacuated civilians from dozens of villages living close to the highly militarised Line of Control overnight, while some living in border towns like Uri and Poonch left their homes voluntarily, three police and civil officials said. They spoke on condition of anonymity in keeping with departmental regulations.
India’s foreign ministry said that 13 civilians were killed and 59 wounded the previous day during exchanges of fire across the de facto border. An Indian soldier was also killed by shelling on Wednesday, according to the Indian army.
The foreign ministry said that all those killed were in the town of Poonch, with 59 others injured, the majority also in the town.
India's army also said that a soldier had also been killed in Poonch on Wednesday "during Pakistan Army shelling", taking the total confirmed deaths on the Indian side to 14.
IRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTER WILL MEET INDIAN OFFICIALS
Meanwhile, Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in India's capital on Wednesday night for a pre-scheduled visit. He was scheduled to meet his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar later on Thursday and the duo will co-chair a joint forum on economic cooperation.
Iran has offered to mediate between India and Pakistan, and Araghchi was in Pakistan on Monday to meet top leaders as part of that effort.