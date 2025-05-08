Pakistani army says Indian drone attacked soldiers, while air defences shot down 12 drones

LAHORE: Pakistan's air defence system shot down a dozen Indian drones overnight, as one attacked a military target near the eastern city of Lahore, causing damage and wounding soldiers, officials said on Thursday (May 8).

It follows Indian missile strikes on Pakistani locations that killed 31 civilians a day earlier, including women and children, according to officials.

Meanwhile, India evacuated thousands of people from villages near the two countries' highly militarised frontier in the disputed region of Kashmir.

Tensions between the two countries have spiked since Apr 22, when gunmen killed 26 people, mostly Indian Hindu tourists, in India-controlled Kashmir. India accused Pakistan of backing the militants who carried out the attack, something Islamabad has denied.

DRONES SHOT DOWN IN PAKISTAN

Pakistan’s army spokesman, Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry, said an Indian drone wounded four soldiers and partially damaged a military target near Lahore overnight, while the country’s air defence system intercepted and shot down 12 Indian drones that entered Pakistani airspace at various locations. He gave no further details about the attack.