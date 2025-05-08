Pakistani army says Indian drone attacked soldiers, while air defences shot down 25 drones

LAHORE: India fired attack drones into Pakistan on Thursday (May 8), with one wounding four soldiers, the Pakistani military said, a day after missiles struck several locations and killed more than two dozen people. Several drones were shot down, officials said.

Tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours have soared since gunmen killed 26 people, mostly Indian Hindu tourists, in India-controlled Kashmir last month. India accused Pakistan of being behind the assault. Islamabad denies that.

Indian strikes on Wednesday killed 31 civilians, including women and children, according to Pakistani officials. More people were killed on both sides of the border in heavy exchanges of fire that followed. It was their worst confrontation since 2019, when the rivals came close to war.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has vowed to retaliate against the strikes, raising fears that the two countries could be headed toward another all-out conflict.

The relationship between India and Pakistan has been shaped by conflict and mutual suspicion, most notably in their competing claims over the Himalayan region of Kashmir. They have fought two of their three wars over Kashmir, which is split between them and claimed by both in its entirety.