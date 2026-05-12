Middle East conflict forces Southeast Asia’s pivot to travellers from the region, but gaps remain

SINGAPORE: When bookings for trips to the Middle East began to drop sharply in March – following the United States and Israel’s strikes on Iran from Feb 28 – Malaysian tour operator IBC Tours & Travel quickly rolled out 32 new packages focused on Southeast Asia and destinations closer to home.

“About 80 per cent of our business was affected in early March … we now offer travel alternatives that do not involve transiting through the Middle East,” said its managing director Mohammad Rizal.

He is among the tourism players in Southeast Asia that have scrambled to adapt as tens of thousands of flights globally were cancelled or rerouted.

Airspace closures and restrictions, as well as fuel shortages, have disrupted popular routes that traditionally transit through major aviation hubs like Dubai and Doha. This has reshaped how people travel.

Countries like Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand are recalibrating their tourism strategies to make up for the loss of longer-haul inbound travellers from regions like Europe and the Middle East, while outbound tour operators in the region are ramping up intra-Asia offerings.

These recalibrations will not be seamless due to some Southeast Asian countries’ longstanding focus on Western tourists, and the different travel patterns of shorter-haul travellers, observers say.

While it remains to be seen if the recalibration will continue when Middle East tensions dial down, the good news is that appetite for travel appears robust.