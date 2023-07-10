Commentary: What's behind MUDA's move to go it alone in Malaysia state elections?

SINGAPORE: Malaysia is gearing up for state government elections, which have been slated for Aug 12. While Anwar Ibrahim’s parliamentary majority is not directly at play, analysts have framed the polls as a referendum on his administration. Yet, rather than taking potshots at the opposition coalition Perikatan Nasional (PN), Anwar’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) is arguing with its erstwhile ally, the youth-focused Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA).

Despite cooperating with PH in the Johor state elections and the general election in 2022, MUDA’s president, Muar MP Syed Saddiq recently announced that his party would contest the upcoming state elections under its own logo. According to Saddiq, MUDA has been ghosted by Anwar and other leaders.

Indeed, PH secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution said in March he had been “too busy” to assess the party’s application to join the coalition. Beyond chafing at this treatment, Saddiq charged the coalition’s leaders with making little progress on campaign promises such as term limits for the office of the prime minister, anti-corruption and reform of government-linked companies.

MUDA’s decision has drawn a range of reactions. Pundits have posited that the party’s scarce resources are a recipe for electoral demise. Given the party’s membership and target audience, political veterans have stated that the party’s horses need to be held in check.

Others have charged that MUDA has underperformed amongst younger voters and, consequently, needs to be modest. Sinister minds have pinpointed Saddiq’s ties to Mahathir - who had appointed him as minister for youth, culture, and sports in 2018 - as evidence of another Machiavellian manoeuvre by the maverick to mess with Anwar’s mojo.