SINGAPORE: The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) will acquire Gulfstream G550 maritime surveillance aircraft (G550-MSA) to replace its Fokker 50 aircraft. This was announced by Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing on Friday (Feb 27), during the parliamentary debate on the record S$24.9 billion defence budget for 2026.

This is believed to be the first time a legacy asset will be supplanted by two new platforms. The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) had announced the acquisition of Boeing P-8A maritime patrol aircraft (MPA) for the same purpose in September 2025.

Three G550-MSAs are due to join four Boeing P-8As in the coming years. Both are United States-made jet-powered platforms and are slated to replace nine Netherlands-made propeller-driven Fokker 50s that have been in service since 1993.

Why did Singapore's defence procurement system – a clean, corruption-free system regarded internationally as the gold standard for its rigour and technical expertise – take this unprecedented two-for-one approach?

It is not a blunder. It is a capability disclosure on a scale that has few parallels in Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) history.