China eyes new frontiers in push for space leadership

SHENZHEN: China has listed aerospace development as a strategic priority in its 15th Five-Year Plan, signalling that space is no longer just a scientific pursuit, but a pillar of its future economy.

From rocket launches to astronaut returns, the country’s Shenzhou missions – China’s crewed spaceflights – are widely televised.

Less publicised, however, are the rocket systems that make those missions possible.

At the Shenzhen Science and Technology Museum, parts of retired rockets are on display for the public until Wednesday (Mar 4).

One exhibit shows what remains of the Long March 2F rocket that launched two astronauts into space in 2016. Its scorched surface is a reminder of the intense heat endured during re-entry.