4am liquor sales in Boat Quay, Clarke Quay to continue following year-long trial
The police approved 92 applications from establishments at Boat Quay, Clarke Quay and Upper Circular Road to extend their liquor trading hours.
SINGAPORE: Bars along parts of the Singapore River will be allowed to continue selling alcohol until 4am on Fridays and Saturdays after a year-long pilot, Minister of State Alvin Tan said on Monday (Aug 17).
Mr Tan, who holds the portfolio for national development and foreign affairs, said the measures would be formalised and take effect from Tuesday, following “encouraging results” at the Boat Quay Historic District, Upper Circular Road area and Clarke Quay Conservation Area.
The extended hours were part of a nightlife revitalisation trial that began on Aug 18 last year, alongside road closures at Circular Road for events and pedestrian-friendly activities, and applications to open new bars, pubs and nightclubs along the Boat Quay Historic District. The district comprises the Boat Quay Waterfront, Circular Road, Lorong Telok and Canton Street.
“We received strong interest from businesses, and our agencies have been working very closely with applicants to ensure that they comply with the regulatory requirements,” he said.
Mr Tan said that the measures will help Singapore’s tourism and nightlife offerings become more attractive.
“It will support business vibrancy and also create good jobs in this sector,” he added.
The Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ministry of National Development and Ministry of Home Affairs said in a press release that between August last year and June this year, the Urban Redevelopment Authority approved 37 applications for new nightlife uses in the Boat Quay Historic District.
Police also approved 92 applications to extend liquor trading hours across the three participating zones.
STABLE LAW-AND-ORDER SITUATION
Mr Tan also emphasised that safety and security remain the priority, amid the revitalisation efforts.
“That’s why the government will continue to work with the different stakeholders to maintain a safe environment for businesses, patrons and residents alike,” he said.
The ministries said the law-and-order situation had remained stable during the pilot.
A previous trial allowing alcohol sales until 4am on Saturdays in Clarke Quay was introduced in 2018, but ended after four months when police found that certain public order offences had increased.
Mr Tan said that during the recent trial, the authorities worked closely with the police, the Singapore Nightlife Business Association and the Singapore River One group to ensure that the precinct remains safe.
When the pilot was launched, the ministries said the Singapore River One group would assist with security patrols in the participating areas. The organisation was created in 2012 as the place manager of the Singapore River precinct, which covers Boat Quay, Clarke Quay and Robertson Quay.
“With support from local stakeholders in stepping up security patrols, the law-and-order situation in the precinct has remained stable throughout the pilot,” the ministries said, adding that the measures were being formalised following “positive response and feedback received from local stakeholders”.
The government will continue working with local stakeholders to build up nightlife vibrancy in the Boat Quay Historic District and neighbouring areas, the ministries said, while stressing that “public safety and security remain a priority”.
“The respective agencies will continue to work with local stakeholders on security measures to ensure law and order as well as responsible management of the nightlife spaces and public areas at these locations," they added.