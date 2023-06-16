CNA Explains: Why exporting hundreds of horses from Singapore Turf Club will be a ‘massive task’

SINGAPORE: Finding a new home abroad for hundreds of horses - when racing at the Singapore Turf Club comes to a close in late 2024 - will be challenging, according to industry players.

On Tuesday (Jun 13), the Asian Racing Federation expressed concern that rehoming about 700 horses from Singapore - whether to other turf clubs to continue racing, or to farms or stables for retirement - will be a “massive task”.

“(This) brings with it horse welfare considerations which will require extensive planning,” the federation said in a press release. It anticipates “extraordinary demands being placed on limited quarantine facilities and operations” among its clubs.

On Wednesday, a group of horse owners said they would appeal to the government for horse racing to continue in Singapore.

Should the government stick to its decision, many of the horses are likely to be moved after the last race in Singapore on Oct 5, 2024 - though some owners have said that they want to exit before that.

CNA explores the logistics behind exporting horses from Singapore.