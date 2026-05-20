Climate finance in Asia shifting beyond emission cuts to resilience and energy security, say bank execs

SINGAPORE: As Asia grapples with more adverse weather events and growing energy demand, banks say climate finance is increasingly shifting beyond projects aimed at cutting emissions towards climate resilience and energy security.

They are now placing greater emphasis on climate adaptation projects that help economies withstand the physical impacts of climate change, such as sea walls and flood protection systems.

Speaking to CNA on the sidelines of Ecosperity Week 2026 on Tuesday (May 19), banking executives also highlighted the growing need for investment in renewable energy in Asia amid rising electricity demand.

This shift comes as Southeast Asia faces what industry observers describe as a gap between climate targets and projects actually getting built.

A report by consulting firm Bain & Company and Standard Chartered, released on Monday, estimated that around 35 per cent of announced green capital expenditure in Southeast Asia remains unrealised, with grid bottlenecks, policy uncertainty and execution delays slowing deployment.