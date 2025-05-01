GE2025: In final rallies, opposition parties call on Singapore electorate to vote with hope not 'fear'

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s opposition parties on Thursday (May 1) called on voters to cast their ballots not with fear but with hope, courage and conviction, as they made their final pitches ahead of Saturday’s General Election.

In rally speeches to close out a nine-day campaign stretch, opposition leaders also seized the chance to make last rebuttals to the ruling People’s Action Party.

Workers’ Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh, his Progress Singapore Party (PSP) counterpart Leong Mun Wai and the Singapore Democratic Party’s (SDP) chairman Paul Tambyah pushed back against Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s warning that voting in more opposition candidates into parliament would weaken the government.

Mr Singh, taking to the rally stage in the WP’s long-time stronghold Hougang SMC, also sought to turn the PAP’s arguments against them.

He singled out Mr Wong’s warning that failing to elect Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong – a candidate in the Punggol Group Representation Constituency (GRC) hotspot – would land Singapore in trouble, given Mr Gan’s role chairing a task force dealing with the US tariffs situation, among others.

“It was Prime Minister Wong himself who moved Gan Kim Yong out of Chua Chu Kang when he had been there for 14 years … If DPM Gan is indispensable, then if I may use PM Wong's own phrase, moving him was cavalier and irresponsible,” said Mr Singh, referencing terms the Prime Minister earlier used to describe the WP, which is contesting Punggol GRC.

On Thursday night, the last rallies were held by five out of 10 opposition parties – and one of two independent candidates – contesting in the polls.

Singapore now heads into a designated Cooling-off Day, with a blackout on all electioneering activities until polls close on Saturday.