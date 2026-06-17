Two Prime projects in Bishan, Bukit Merah among 6,952 flats launched in June BTO exercise

SINGAPORE: The Housing and Development Board (HDB) on Wednesday (Jun 17) launched 6,952 flats in the June 2026 Build-to-Order (BTO) sales exercise, with two Prime projects in Bishan and Bukit Merah.

The Prime projects - Lakeview Cascadia in Bishan and Berlayar Rise in Bukit Merah - will have subsidy recovery percentages of 10 and 14 per cent respectively.

They are among seven projects on offer, including three Standard projects in Sembawang and Woodlands, as well as two Plus projects in Ang Mo Kio.

The Lakeview project, the first of two planned BTO projects in the area, will offer 1,211 units. This is the first time in over 40 years that new public housing flats will be built in the area.

To provide greater support for larger families, HDB has also enhanced the Third Child Priority Scheme (TCPS) and this will start from the June BTO exercise.

The TCPS allocation quota will be increased from up to 5 per cent to up to 10 per cent for the flats offered in BTO and Sale of Balance (SBF) sales exercises. It will also be expanded to include families expecting their third child.

There will be a variety of flat types ranging from 2-room Flexi to 3Gen flats available to meet the diverse housing needs and budgets of Singaporeans, said HDB.

It added that those looking to get their own homes faster may consider opting for shorter waiting time projects. There are 2,035 such flats at Sembawang Portico and Sembawang Brook with wait times of less than three years, as well as 485 flats at Kebun Baru Ridge with a wait time of 3 years and 1 month.