More patients in Singapore to receive hospital-level care at home and in nursing homes

SINGAPORE: Mr Jiang Tong Kai is back in the familiar surroundings of his home after being admitted to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH) for lower limb swelling from fluid retention, constipation and poorly controlled diabetes mellitus.

Although the 82-year-old remains an inpatient, he is now receiving hospital-level care at home instead of in a hospital ward.

Hospital staff briefed his wife Madam Bey Chin Kiat on how to care for him at home. She will be supported by healthcare professionals through home visits, while charity workers will provide daily support.

“At our advanced age, it’s not convenient to travel to and fro. I’m so happy that they can come to our house instead,” said Mdm Bey, who added she used to spend long days in the hospital with her husband.