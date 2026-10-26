CNA Explains: Why are the Houthis targeting Saudi airports?

Saudi Arabia's main international airport in Riyadh has become a repeated target of attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels, disrupting flights and raising concerns about the security of civilian aviation in the kingdom.

On Monday (Oct 26), the Saudi-led military coalition said it had intercepted a ballistic missile fired by the Houthis towards Riyadh, after the Iran-backed group claimed another attack on King Khalid International Airport.

The latest incident came as flights resumed at the airport following weeks of disruption, with the Houthis warning airlines and travellers that the facility remained "unsafe" and a "military target".

But the Houthis' attacks on Saudi airports are not new. As far back as November 2017, the group fired a ballistic missile towards King Khalid International Airport, which Saudi authorities said they intercepted.

In June 2019, a missile struck Abha International Airport in southern Saudi Arabia, injuring 26 civilians.

The latest escalation has been particularly deadly. Earlier this month, an attack on Riyadh airport killed 13 people and wounded more than 300, marking the deadliest such incident in Saudi Arabia in more than a decade.

The attacks have disrupted travel plans for thousands of passengers, forced the postponement of Saudi Arabia's flagship investment conference until 2027 and cast uncertainty over the kingdom's ambitions to become a global tourism and business hub.

CNA looks at why the Houthis are repeatedly targeting Saudi civilian infrastructure, and what this means for travel in the Middle East.