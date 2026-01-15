Can Malaysia's military move beyond words to clean its 'dirt'?

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF), rocked by a spate of scandals that sparked a public rebuke by the defence minister, faces a moment of reckoning: Whether it can clean up its act.

In a fiery speech on Monday (Jan 12), Defence Minister Khaled Nordin vowed to overhaul anti-corruption measures and review how procurement is done in his ministry and the MAF.

He also warned that personnel involved in “immoral activities” - in light of allegations of misconduct at military camps across the country - will be "disgracefully dismissed”.

All eyes will now be on whether these words can translate to lasting reforms that will rid the MAF of misbehaviour and corruption – issues that analysts say have been around for years.

Potential reforms include tougher punishment for misconduct and parliamentary oversight for large arms purchases, they suggest, while internal whistleblowers should be firmly protected to ensure higher-ranked personnel can be investigated effectively.

"Basically, a strongly-worded speech will not change anything unless institutional reforms are implemented," defence analyst Lam Choong Wah of Universiti Malaya told CNA.

CORRUPTION: MACC EXPANDING REVIEW

On Jan 7, anti-graft authorities detained a former ⁠army chief and four others in an investigation into alleged bribery involving military procurement contracts, after raiding several firms said to have repeatedly secured high-value contracts.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) also said on Tuesday that it has expanded its graft probe of MAF to a comprehensive review of the Ministry of Defence’s (MINDEF) procedures and systems.

MACC chief Azam Baki confirmed the sheer scale of the investigation, based on the ranks of service members involved, news agency Bernama reported.

“We cannot only look at the case that is currently being investigated, but also (need to look at) several other issues that may have existed in MINDEF for a long time,” Azam said.

Corruption in the MAF is “not a new thing”, Lam said, citing the littoral combat ship (LCS) scandal as an example. “It happens and is well known by all concerned parties,” he asserted.