Malaysia gearing up for 2026 polls, say sources; pundits cite opposition infighting and strong economy as reasons

JOHOR BAHRU: Malaysia could head to the polls as early as this year amid shifting political currents that have created the potential for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to seek a renewed mandate ahead of schedule, sources say.

Malaysia’s 16th General Election (GE16) is not due until February 2028 but multiple sources within government and political circles told CNA that groundwork is quietly being laid for a possible election in the second half of 2026.

A politician in Johor from the unity government told CNA the grassroots of his party have been informally told to begin ramping up preparations after Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations. This is in anticipation of a general election that could be held concurrently with upcoming state polls “in the latter half of this year”, the source said.

According to the source, it is possible that Melaka and Johor could hold state elections earlier than expected, potentially around June or July, and concurrently with general polls.

The current Melaka state government’s term ends in December 2026, while the current Johor state government’s term ends in April 2027. This means their state elections are due by February 2027 and June 2027, respectively.