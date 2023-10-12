Commentary: Singapore banks’ latest anti-scam measures may be inconvenient, but would you rather lose your life savings?

SINGAPORE: Recent weeks have seen Singapore’s banks announce several new anti-scam measures.

From November, DBS, OCBC and UOB will roll out a “money lock” feature that will allow customers to ringfence a certain amount of their savings that cannot be digitally transferred out.

The three local banks as well as US lender Citi have also announced new anti-scam security measures to harden user mobile phone security, including restricting user access to the banks’ apps on their mobile phones if apps from unverified app stores – also known as sideloaded apps – are detected.

Understandably, rumblings have been heard from consumers inconvenienced by such recent measures. In some cases, customers have had to take additional steps to complete their transactions. In others, an enforced wait time slowed down their tasks. In some other cases, they had to uninstall certain apps for their mobile banking apps to work.

The Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS) rightfully observed that the anti-malware security measures may impact customers’ experience in performing banking transactions, but banks will continually calibrate their approach to achieve a right balance between the risk of fraud and inconveniencing legitimate transactions.