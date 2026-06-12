More than selling shoes: What Chinese sportswear giant Li-Ning is buying with Stephen Curry deal

SHANGHAI: Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry transformed basketball from beyond the arc. Now, he is betting on another frontier: China’s booming sportswear aspiration.

The prolific NBA three-point shooter is making a long-range move of a different kind, recently signing a 10-year endorsement deal with Chinese sportswear giant Li-Ning reportedly worth more than US$400 million - one of the biggest partnerships between an NBA star and a Chinese brand, sports observers say.

But beyond the headline figures, this is a deal that’s more than just about money for both parties, add observers.

For Curry, it opens the door to China’s massive domestic consumer market.

An athlete's decision to sign with a Chinese brand comes down to "commercial opportunity, belief in the brand's vision, product quality and the ability to make a meaningful impact", said Adrian Staiti, APAC president of CAA Sports.

Curry also already has "a strong connection with fans" in China, he added.

For Li-Ning, it represents the brand’s boldest push yet into the United States - leveraging one of basketball’s biggest and most influential athletes to raise its global profile.

“Curry is one of the most globally influential athletes of our time,” Li-Ning said in an email to CNA, confirming the partnership.

It added that it looked forward to working with him to “advance the global development” of both it and Curry’s signature brand - and said the collaboration would be built on “long-term brand co-creation”. It, however, declined to disclose financial terms and details, citing commercial sensitivities.

Basketball would be "the foundation and starting point" of the partnership, the company said, before extending into golf and other sport and lifestyle categories.