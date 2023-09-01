Tharman Shanmugaratnam ahead with 70% of votes in sample count for Singapore's Presidential Election
Ng Kok Song and Tan Kin Lian are trailing with 16% and 14% respectively. Counting is still in progress.
SINGAPORE: A sample count for Singapore's presidential poll on Friday (Sep 1) has former Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam ahead with 70 per cent of the vote, according to results published by the Elections Department (ELD) at about 1040pm.
Former GIC chief investment officer Ng Kok Song is second with 16 per cent of valid votes, followed by former NTUC Income chief Tan Kin Lian with 14 per cent.
Sample counts give an early indication of the election outcome but the "result could be different", said ELD.
"Counting is still in progress. The public should wait for the announcement of the election result by the returning officer, Mr Tan Meng Dui, which will be broadcast live on television."
CNA will have the results and reactions as the night unfolds. Follow the live blog here for the latest.
The counting of votes started after polling stations closed at 8pm, with more than 2.7 million Singaporeans expected to have casted votes in the country's first contested Presidential Election since 2011.
Sample counts - which were first publicly released by ELD at the 2015 General Election - are done at the start of the counting process.
A counting assistant at each counting place will pick a random bundle of 100 ballot papers and count the number of votes for each candidate.
The votes will be added up, with weightage given according to the number of votes cast at each of the 1,264 polling stations.
Speaking to the media after the sample count was announced, Mr Tharman said he was "truly humbled" by the strong endorsement by Singaporeans.
"I believe that the vote for me and what I stand for is a vote of confidence in Singapore," he said. "It's a vote of optimism for a future in which we can progress together and support each other as Singaporeans."
Mr Tharman said he would honour the trust placed in him and "respect all Singaporeans for the views they've expressed", including those who did not vote for him.
Mr Ng meanwhile told reporters he was conceding the election to Mr Tharman ahead of the final tally "because I do not want to keep all of you from your bedtime".
"As far as I'm concerned, there is no need to wait a few more hours in order to get the final result. The result is clear," he said.
"The relatively low percentage of votes that I obtained was the price that I really need (to) pay in order to give Singaporeans the opportunity to exercise their right to vote. That was the ultimate objective when I set out to stand for the presidency, and I'm glad that I've achieved that goal."
Mr Tan however said he would only concede defeat when the final result comes out.
"But Mr Tharman has certainly got an overwhelming lead as of now ... I’m confident that he will be elected as President of Singapore," he said.
Voters started casting their ballots for Singapore's ninth President at 8am on Friday, though queues were already forming ahead of the opening time at some polling stations.
Bottlenecks built up over the first hour of voting, but subsided by mid-morning as ELD ironed out "technical issues with the e-registration system".
By noon, more than half of all eligible voters had turned up to cast their ballots.
The returning officer only needs to conduct a recount if the difference between the number of votes for the candidate with the most votes and for any other candidate is 2 per cent or less.
Only one recount, if needed, will be conducted.