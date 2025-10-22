Singapore schools add anti-vaping content to science, character education lessons

SINGAPORE: What would you do if your friend passed you their vape and asked you to hide it in your pocket – and there's now a random bag check?

This was one scenario discussed by secondary school students in Singapore during a character and citizenship education lesson (CCE) which journalists were invited to observe on Wednesday (Oct 22).

Some said they would reject their friend’s request at the expense of their relationship, and instead ask if they were struggling with something; or advise them on how to seek help safely.

Since September, primary and secondary schools as well as junior colleges have also received additional anti-vaping content for science lessons, including updated information on etomidate and its harmful effects.

As part of the curriculum, students learn about the harmful effects of tobacco products and common myths about vaping.

In a science lesson on Wednesday, for instance, Secondary 3 students at Presbyterian High School watched videos and learnt about the different substances found in vape juice.

A teacher took students through how a vape device works, before playing a video on why the Singapore government decided to classify etomidate as a Class C drug.

Etomidate, the anaesthetic agent found in drug-laced vapes known as Kpods, was listed in the Misuse of Drugs Act as a Class C drug from Sep 1, the same day harsher penalties for both vape abusers and suppliers took effect.

Since then, at least 60 people have been placed on rehabilitation programmes through the Institute of Mental Health, Health Promotion Board and social service agencies.