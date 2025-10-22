Singapore schools add anti-vaping content to science, character education lessons
SINGAPORE: What would you do if your friend passed you their vape and asked you to hide it in your pocket – and there's now a random bag check?
This was one scenario discussed by secondary school students in Singapore during a character and citizenship education lesson (CCE) which journalists were invited to observe on Wednesday (Oct 22).
Some said they would reject their friend’s request at the expense of their relationship, and instead ask if they were struggling with something; or advise them on how to seek help safely.
Since September, primary and secondary schools as well as junior colleges have also received additional anti-vaping content for science lessons, including updated information on etomidate and its harmful effects.
As part of the curriculum, students learn about the harmful effects of tobacco products and common myths about vaping.
In a science lesson on Wednesday, for instance, Secondary 3 students at Presbyterian High School watched videos and learnt about the different substances found in vape juice.
A teacher took students through how a vape device works, before playing a video on why the Singapore government decided to classify etomidate as a Class C drug.
Etomidate, the anaesthetic agent found in drug-laced vapes known as Kpods, was listed in the Misuse of Drugs Act as a Class C drug from Sep 1, the same day harsher penalties for both vape abusers and suppliers took effect.
Since then, at least 60 people have been placed on rehabilitation programmes through the Institute of Mental Health, Health Promotion Board and social service agencies.
The new content rolled out to schools from September also covers the science behind addiction, to help students understand how vaping can lead to dependency, said the Ministry of Education (MOE).
It also provides “practical guidance” on how students can be taught to say no to vaping, the ministry added.
Student Muhammad Harith Firas Ismael, 15, initially thought that vaping and smoking cigarettes were equally harmful, but realised vaping could be worse because of misinformation around the habit.
“It’s the imperfect information. People think it’s less harmful so they think they can do it,” said.
He was also shocked to find out that vapes could contain etomidate, which could in turn cause hallucination, drowsiness and a loss of bodily control.
“I have come across someone in my circle that has vaped before, and I learned from them that it was horrible," said the teenager. "Not only they had to bear the shame of being called a vaper, but they also couldn’t stop themselves and they had serious health problems."
In quizzing students on what is true and false about vaping, Presbyterian High’s head of department for science Heng Hui Peng observed that if students did not know an answer, they tended to follow their peers.
“This is what we are worried about, because the moment they follow their peers, some of the misinformation might spread among the youths,” she added. “And this is why educating them on what the correct facts are is our role.”
In CCE lessons, strategies for social-emotional skills like self-control and problem-solving have been incorporated since 2014, MOE said.
“These include scenarios involving risky behaviours, where students learn about resilience and about choosing healthy activities, habits or coping strategies over harmful ones, including those beyond vaping,” the ministry added.
CNA observed another scenario being posed to students: What would they do if their older sister, who vapes regularly, suggested they try it to cope with the stress from upcoming examinations?
One student said they would feel “shocked in a very bad way” that a family member would suggest this; another shared they would tell their sister “there are better ways to relax”.
Anag Zoanne Sarah Ordonio, 15, said it would hurt to hear a family member talk about something like this.
Adding that she had a friend who still vapes, Zoanne noted how vaping could damage relationships with family and friends.
“I think it’s important to get in touch with them about their problems instead of telling them ‘no, you can’t do this’,” she said.
Ms Hshieh Szu An, Presbyterian High's subject head for CCE, said Wednesday’s lesson encouraged students to reflect and “dig deeper” into the reasons people may consider vaping, due to “different influences or different complexities in life”.
“But after that, what they can do to make more values-based decisions and to remember who they are inside, what they can do, and how they can support others as well.”
Most youths know about the harmful effects of vaping, but discussing scenarios like those in class places them in situations where they may be in a dilemma and have to make a choice, said Ms Hshieh.
“We wanted to equip them with skills .. what are some things that they can perhaps resort to before coming to a decision?”
While vaping is not a new issue being addressed in school, with the increase in the number of youths trying drug-laced vapes, the school “saw a need” to step up efforts to educate students, she added.
MOE also noted that all schools have a peer support structure in place.
Last year, the Health Promotion Board (HPB) launched a pilot to train student leaders in three uniformed groups to be anti-vaping ambassadors within their schools.
As of October 2025, HPB has equipped more than 250 students across 35 schools with the knowledge and skills to promote a vape-free lifestyle among their peers.
These students attend a two-hour online training course that covers Singapore’s regulatory approach to nicotine products; the harms of vaping; current youth vaping trends; and marketing strategies vape companies use to target young people, HPB added.
They are also taught basic project management skills to organise ground activities to engage their peers, and are provided with information on the support available for quitting vaping.
“These vape-free student ambassadors will engage their peers to spread anti-vaping messages that are relatable to them and direct them to cessation support where necessary.”