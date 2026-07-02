Next indirect US-Iran talks due after late supreme leader's funeral

Islamabad added the sides agreed to keep talking, "with the next meeting to be set at the earliest possible time following the funeral processions of the former Iranian Supreme Leader".

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed aged 86 at his compound in the centre of the Iranian capital on Feb 28, the first day of the war. Power was swiftly passed to his son Mojtaba.

Ali Khamenei's public funeral will begin on Saturday, with his body lying in state at the colossal complex in central Tehran that hosts major Friday prayers, official ceremonies and religious gatherings.

His burial will take place on Jul 9 at the shrine of Imam Reza in the northeastern city of Mashhad, his birthplace.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, who led Tehran's delegation, said Wednesday's talks had concluded with an agreement to establish a communications channel by Thursday to report and record alleged violations of the memorandum.

Iran had insisted there would be no direct negotiations with the US in Doha.

Trump told reporters on Wednesday before boarding Air Force One: "As far as things are going, the denuclearisation of Iran is moving along well."

"We hit them very hard ... but we're getting along very well," he added.